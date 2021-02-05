Advertisement

First week of Kroger COVID vaccines full; portal reopens next week

Kentucky Coronavirus
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced a new regional COVID vaccination site in Bowling Green through a partnership with Kroger. The Bowling Green vaccination site will be in Greenwood Mall on Scottsville Road at the former Sears site.

They are rolling, seven-day appointments. All appointments for February 11, 12 and 13 are full.

Signups will continue next week. Tuesday night, February 9, the portal will reopen for appointments on Thursday, Feb. 18. On Wednesday night, February 10, appointments for Friday, February 19 will be made. Thursday night, February 11, appointments for Saturday, February 20 become available.

You can click here for a click to sign up or you can call 866-211-5320.

