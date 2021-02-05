Advertisement

Gamaliel woman with active warrant arrested

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police have arrested a Gamaliel woman with an active warrant after a traffic stop.

Police located marijuana, methamphetamine, and a glass pipe inside the vehicle of Amy Cropper.

Cropper was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Of Marijuana, and Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

