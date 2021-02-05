Gamaliel woman with active warrant arrested

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police have arrested a Gamaliel woman with an active warrant after a traffic stop.

Police located marijuana, methamphetamine, and a glass pipe inside the vehicle of Amy Cropper.

Cropper was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Of Marijuana, and Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.