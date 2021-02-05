Advertisement

Gov Beshear reports the lowest positivity rate since Dec. 28

Team Kentucky
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. - On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the lowest positivity rate since Dec. 28 (8.16 percent) and reminded Kentuckians to keep gatherings small and safe this Super Bowl weekend.

“No matter who you’re rooting for on Sunday, let’s make sure we hold on to our progress against this virus as Team Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve already vaccinated 10% of our population and every day we get closer to the finish line we’ve all been waiting for. Hang in there and do what it takes to protect each other a little bit longer.”

The governor reported 2,261 new COVID-19 cases and 50 additional deaths. To see a list of those reported lost to the virus Friday, click here.

Kentucky COVID Facts 2-5-2021
