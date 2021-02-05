Advertisement

Kentucky couple plead guilty to trying to buy infant

A Kentucky couple has pleaded guilty to trying to buy a 1-month-old baby from the child’s mother
A Kentucky couple has pleaded guilty to trying to buy a 1-month-old baby from the child's mother
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:25 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - A Kentucky couple has pleaded guilty to trying to buy a 1-month-old baby from the child’s mother.

According to Commonwealth Attorney Chris Cohron, 39-year-old Catarina Jose Felipe and 46-year-old Pascual Jose Manuel, both of Bowling Green, agreed to plead guilty in exchange for the charge being reduced to a misdemeanor.

Felipe and Manuel pleaded guilty Tuesday and were sentenced to two years of conditional discharge each.

Manuel said through an interpreter that they didn’t know how the laws worked and were only trying to adopt a child.

The mother, 32-year-old Maria Domingo Perez of Bowling Green, received the same sentence earlier.

