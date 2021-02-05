Advertisement

Kentucky House passes pension bill affecting new teachers

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House has passed a bill to change retirement benefits for new teachers hired starting next year.

GOP lawmakers on Thursday said the measure would relieve some pressure on the state’s troubled public pension plan for teachers but won’t solve its massive unfunded liability.

The bill would not affect teachers already enrolled in the retirement system.

The bill would mean that teachers hired starting next January would contribute more toward their retirement benefits.

Democratic lawmakers complained the measure is being rushed and amounts to a benefit cut. The measure now heads to the Senate for consideration.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Amish buggy
Teen arrested after hit-and-run involving horse and buggy in Logan Co.
Hart County Emergency Management Director passes following complications with COVID-19.
‘Irreplaceable’ Hart Co. Emergency Management Director dies following COVID-19 complications
Kentucky Coronavirus
New regional vaccination sites announced in Bowling Green and Glasgow
A Kentucky couple has pleaded guilty to trying to buy a 1-month-old baby from the child’s mother
Kentucky couple plead guilty to trying to buy infant
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights

Latest News

Tracking a cool down for next week
A breezy and seasonable end to the work week!
Chamber Day.
KY Chamber Day goes virtual, discusses moving forward with economic development amid pandemic
Vaccine Opt out bill moves to KY house
Vaccine Optout bill moves to KY house
Kentucky couple plead guilty to trying to buy infant
Kentucky couple plead guilty to trying to buy infant