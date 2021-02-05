Advertisement

Kentucky State Police arrest man on multiple charges including trafficking methamphetamine

James Earl Hays was arrested and lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Drakesboro, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Kentucky State Police officials said they pulled over James Earl Hays in Drakesboro, Kentucky. Hays was recognized as a convicted felon.

After further investigation during the traffic stop, troopers said Hays was found trafficking methamphetamine and was in possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, pills and a handgun.

He was arrested and taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center and charged with the following:

  • Disregarding Stop Sign
  • No Registration Plates
  • No Registration Receipt
  • Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License
  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (> or = 2 GMS Methamphetamine) (Enhanced)
  • Possession of Marijuana (Enhanced)
  • Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified (Enhanced)
  • Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon
  • Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess

