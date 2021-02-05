Kentucky State Police arrest man on multiple charges including trafficking methamphetamine

Drakesboro, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Kentucky State Police officials said they pulled over James Earl Hays in Drakesboro, Kentucky. Hays was recognized as a convicted felon.

After further investigation during the traffic stop, troopers said Hays was found trafficking methamphetamine and was in possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, pills and a handgun.

He was arrested and taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center and charged with the following:

Disregarding Stop Sign

No Registration Plates

No Registration Receipt

Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License

Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (> or = 2 GMS Methamphetamine) (Enhanced)

Possession of Marijuana (Enhanced)

Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified (Enhanced)

Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon

Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess

