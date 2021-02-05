Kentucky State Police arrest man on multiple charges including trafficking methamphetamine
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Drakesboro, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Kentucky State Police officials said they pulled over James Earl Hays in Drakesboro, Kentucky. Hays was recognized as a convicted felon.
After further investigation during the traffic stop, troopers said Hays was found trafficking methamphetamine and was in possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, pills and a handgun.
He was arrested and taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center and charged with the following:
- Disregarding Stop Sign
- No Registration Plates
- No Registration Receipt
- Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (> or = 2 GMS Methamphetamine) (Enhanced)
- Possession of Marijuana (Enhanced)
- Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified (Enhanced)
- Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon
- Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.