KSP searching for missing Hopkins Co. man
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTONVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are asking for help in locating a missing person.
Michael “Andrew” Dowd of Hopkins County was last seen on Thursday, around 1:00 a.m. at a residence on Wells Road in Nortonville.
Dowd is a 29-year-old white male, 5′7″ tall, brown hair, green eyes, and approximately 180 pounds and was wearing a camo jacket, black t-shirt, and black shorts when last seen.
KSP urges anyone with information about the location of Dowd to contact KSP Post 2 at 1-270-676-3313. Citizens can also send details through the Kentucky State Police app.
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.