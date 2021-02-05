KSP searching for missing Hopkins Co. man

NORTONVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are asking for help in locating a missing person.

Michael “Andrew” Dowd of Hopkins County was last seen on Thursday, around 1:00 a.m. at a residence on Wells Road in Nortonville.

Dowd is a 29-year-old white male, 5′7″ tall, brown hair, green eyes, and approximately 180 pounds and was wearing a camo jacket, black t-shirt, and black shorts when last seen.

KSP urges anyone with information about the location of Dowd to contact KSP Post 2 at 1-270-676-3313. Citizens can also send details through the Kentucky State Police app.

