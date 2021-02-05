Advertisement

KSP searching for missing Hopkins Co. man

Michael "Andrew" Dowd, 29, missing from Hopkins Co.
Michael "Andrew" Dowd, 29, missing from Hopkins Co.(Kentucky State Police)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTONVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are asking for help in locating a missing person.

Michael “Andrew” Dowd of Hopkins County was last seen on Thursday, around 1:00 a.m. at a residence on Wells Road in Nortonville.

Dowd is a 29-year-old white male, 5′7″ tall, brown hair, green eyes, and approximately 180 pounds and was wearing a camo jacket, black t-shirt, and black shorts when last seen.

KSP urges anyone with information about the location of Dowd to contact KSP Post 2 at 1-270-676-3313. Citizens can also send details through the Kentucky State Police app.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hart County Emergency Management Director passes following complications with COVID-19.
‘Irreplaceable’ Hart Co. Emergency Management Director dies following COVID-19 complications
Amish buggy
Teen arrested after hit-and-run involving horse and buggy in Logan Co.
Kentucky Coronavirus
New regional vaccination sites announced in Bowling Green and Glasgow
A Kentucky couple has pleaded guilty to trying to buy a 1-month-old baby from the child’s mother
Kentucky couple plead guilty to trying to buy infant
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights

Latest News

Kaley live shot: Buff City Soap
Wear the chap stick as air will be dry along with breezy mild winds! Sunglasses will help, too!
A breezy and seasonable end to the work week
Woman arrested on drug charges and active warrant.
Gamaliel woman with active warrant arrested
TJ Regional Health releases updated information on COVID-19 hospitalizations and testing.
T.J. Regional Health to be used as a local vaccine site