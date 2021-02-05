Advertisement

Kyle Rittenhouse fires attorney who helped raise his bail

In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo released by the Antioch Police Department is Kyle Rittenhouse in...
In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo released by the Antioch Police Department is Kyle Rittenhouse in Antioch, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis.(Antioch Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An 18-year-old from Illinois who’s accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer fired a California attorney who had been soliciting money for his case.

Los Angeles attorney John Pierce had been at the forefront of Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense.

He helped raise money from conservatives to post Rittenhouse’s $2 million bail in November. He also hired attorney Mark Richards to handle proceedings in Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three people in Kenosha in August as hundreds were protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Rittenhouse has argued he was acting in self-defense.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hart County Emergency Management Director passes following complications with COVID-19.
‘Irreplaceable’ Hart Co. Emergency Management Director dies following COVID-19 complications
Amish buggy
Teen arrested after hit-and-run involving horse and buggy in Logan Co.
Kentucky Coronavirus
New regional vaccination sites announced in Bowling Green and Glasgow
A Kentucky couple has pleaded guilty to trying to buy a 1-month-old baby from the child’s mother
Kentucky couple plead guilty to trying to buy infant
Senate Majority Whip Mike Wilson of Bowling Green receives COVID-19 vaccination.
Vaccine opt-out bill moves to KY House

Latest News

In his Dec. 18, 2020 file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment...
Tax forms help reveal extent of unemployment fraud in US
Christopher Plummer arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Oscar winner, ‘Sound of Music’ star Christopher Plummer dies
Ohio woman named Karen arrested for trespassing
Pelosi says impeachment is vital to moving forward and preserving democracy.
Impeachment question and Pelosi: Ask our founders 'why bother?'
Tampa Bay on high alert for public safety, trafficking risk.
Officials, volunteers on high alert for elevated trafficking risk at Super Bowl