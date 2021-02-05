Advertisement

NFL writes to Biden offering all stadiums as vaccine sites

‘Our efforts will not stop there’
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The NFL is telling the federal government it will make the remaining of the league’s 30 stadiums available as COVID-19 vaccination sites, joining the seven facilities already administering the vaccine.

In a letter to President Joe Biden obtained by The Associated Press on Friday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said many of the stadiums should be able to get vaccination efforts moving quickly because of previous offers to use stadiums as virus testing centers and election sites.

The seven clubs already using their stadiums as vaccine sites are Arizona, Atlanta, Baltimore, Carolina, Houston, Miami and New England.

“We look forward to further discussion with your administration as well as your partners in state and local governments to advance this effort,” Goodell wrote to Biden in a letter dated Thursday.

Goodell said the offer on vaccination sites was made in conjunction with the NFL inviting 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to attend the Super Bowl for free Sunday. Kansas City is playing Tampa Bay in the Buccaneers’ home stadium.

“Our efforts will not stop there,” Goodell wrote to Biden in extending the offer on stadiums.

Biden took office last month with a goal of vaccinating 100 million people in the first 100 days of his administration.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

