Rain AND Snow Part of the Weekend Outlook!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday featured lots of sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures. Expect similar readings for Saturday, but the sun won’t stick around. Instead, we’ll be tracking our next system which will bring a mix of rain and snow to the region Saturday night.

Plenty of clouds will dominate our Saturday with highs topping out in the mid to upper 40s. As moisture moves into our area Saturday evening, it’s rain we’ll see at first before a change into to light snow late Saturday night. Melting of some of the snow on contact just after the changeover means accumulations should stay on the light side. Expect less than 1″ for most of South-Central KY - mainly on grass - with some of our southeastern sections around Lake Cumberland possibly getting into the 1-2″ range before the snow moves out very early Sunday morning. The weekend ends dry but cold.

We’ll start next work week with near normal temperatures Monday before a couple more shots at cold invade. We’ll have another chance for light rain and light snow Tuesday into Wednesday morning before some VERY cold air takes over late next week. We may only have highs in the 20s Friday with some bitter cold overnight readings late in the week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Rain Possible Toward Evening, Changing to Light Snow Late. High 47, Low 27, winds SE-6

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Colder. High 39, Low 23, winds N-8

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warmer. High 47, Low 34, winds E-6

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 46

Today’s Low: 29

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 75 (1927)

Record Low: -3 (1917)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.39″ (-0.73″)

Yearly Precip: 4.11″ (+0.07″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:16 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 68)

