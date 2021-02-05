Advertisement

Reward offered after car with COVID-19 vaccine vials stolen in Fla.

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANT CITY, Fla. (CNN) - Police released video of a person of interest in the theft of a car containing doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The theft happened Wednesday from a festival ground near Tampa where the vaccine was going to be administered.

The car belongs to a driver for a contractor that has been providing the vaccine.

That driver left the car running and door unlocked while asking for directions, and that’s when someone stole it.

The vehicle is described as a four door, gray 2018 Hyundai Accent with a Florida tag.

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The Plant City Police Department is requesting community assistance regarding the subject in the video. This is a person...

Posted by Plant City Police Department on Thursday, February 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Hart County Emergency Management Director passes following complications with COVID-19.
‘Irreplaceable’ Hart Co. Emergency Management Director dies following COVID-19 complications
Amish buggy
Teen arrested after hit-and-run involving horse and buggy in Logan Co.
Kentucky Coronavirus
New regional vaccination sites announced in Bowling Green and Glasgow
A Kentucky couple has pleaded guilty to trying to buy a 1-month-old baby from the child’s mother
Kentucky couple plead guilty to trying to buy infant
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights

Latest News

Woman arrested on drug charges and active warrant.
Gamaliel woman with active warrant arrested
Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote that allows the Senate budget...
Senate approves budget resolution impacting COVID-19 relief, stimulus checks, as Harris casts tie-breaker vote
TJ Regional Health releases updated information on COVID-19 hospitalizations and testing.
T.J. Regional Health to be used as a local vaccine site
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pedestrian passes The Framing Gallery, closed due to...
US employers add just 49,000 jobs as unemployment falls to 6.3%
The Boys & Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County
3 Degree Guarantee charity for February: Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County