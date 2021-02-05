Advertisement

Section of Mount Olivet road closed due to overturned truck

A section of Mount Olivet Road closed due to overturned truck.
A section of Mount Olivet Road closed due to overturned truck.(Curtis Vincent)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Richardsville Fire Department is working an accident between Sandalwood Drive and Ephram White Park on Mount Olivet Road, resulting in a closure of the road in that area.

RFD received a call around 1:39 p.m. about an overturned truck with entrapment. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Officials said the section of road is expected to be closed for several more hours while units unload the turned over truck, have it towed, and help reload a new truck.

More updates to follow.

