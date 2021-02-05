Section of Mount Olivet road closed due to overturned truck

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Richardsville Fire Department is working an accident between Sandalwood Drive and Ephram White Park on Mount Olivet Road, resulting in a closure of the road in that area.

RFD received a call around 1:39 p.m. about an overturned truck with entrapment. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Officials said the section of road is expected to be closed for several more hours while units unload the turned over truck, have it towed, and help reload a new truck.

Mount Olivet Road will continue to be closed between Ephram White Park and Sandalwood Drive for up to several more hours while units unload the turned over Penske truck, have it towed, and help to reload a new truck. We will keep you updated about the re-opening of 526. pic.twitter.com/5dLyQN2fmy — Richardsville Fire (@RichardsvilleFD) February 5, 2021

More updates to follow.

