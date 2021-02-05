Sky Property Management loans resources to Bowling Green organizations before project demolition

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One property company is loaning old buildings to local organizations before tearing them down to make way for new projects.

Sky Property Management has started the demolition process for some offices on Chestnut Street. In the meantime, the company’s letting the fire department use the partially-demolished building for rescue drills.

Bowling Green Fire Department has done two practice drills. The process includes pumping the building with smoke before going in to rescue the “victim,” who is played by a volunteer from the fire department.

“The simulation was there was a storage room on fire in the back of the structure and we also had a victim that was in an unknown location and they came in and did a search and rescue. This is a very realistic building and we’re very blessed to be able to get acquired structures in Bowling Green. This is a building most guys haven’t been in so it’s very realistic and real life. And we were able to smoke it up with artificial smoke,” explains Tim Buchanon, Battalion Chief of BGFD.

The past few days #bgfd has been training on acquired structures. This is a valuable opportunity to get hands on experience with real buildings in our community. Posted by Bowling Green Fire Department on Thursday, February 4, 2021

Property Manager Cassidy Rosilio says it was their way of doing something extra for the community.

“We had plenty of resources over here with the buildings coming down, so it was just a really great opportunity for Habitat for Humanity to come in, take any resources that they need for their non-profit, and then as far as the fire department goes, it was a really great opportunity for them to come over here and train,” Rosilio explains.

In preparation for the building coming down, Habitat for Humanity was allowed to take anything. Rodney Goodman, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity in Bowling Green, says they got around 40 doors, some kitchen cabinets, and other building materials.

The organization will sell the supplies at the Habitat for Humanity Restore and use the money to build more homes. Goodman says it keeps supplies from going to the landfill and polluting the environment. And more importantly, it allows them to help underprivileged homeowners in the area.

“Affordable housing is so important to our community, and it’s really important right now. I think we’ve all come to the conclusion that having a safe place to call home has been more important this year than it probably has any year in our lives,” says Goodman.

Habitat for Humanity encourages people to shop at their “restore” for projects to protect the environment by reducing waste.

13 News will continue to update the community as this space changes over the next year or two as it’s renovated.

