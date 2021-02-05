Advertisement

Sunshine Returns Friday!

Multiple Shots of Cold Air Coming
By Shane Holinde
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain is ending over the region tonight, with skies clearing toward daybreak. It will be blustery and cold to begin Friday, with wind chills as low as the teens! Friday’s sunshine will warm readings back to near seasonal levels, however.

Overall, temperatures looks chilly moving into the weekend and well beyond. One front skirts the region late Friday night with a little light snow possible, mainly north. Another front arrives Saturday night with light rain showers possibly ending as light snow showers. Any accumulation appears minor at this time. Highs stay in the 40s both weekend days.

Next week begins dry before another system rolls through Tuesday into Wednesday with light rain and light snow chances. Even colder temperatures follow for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs dipping into the 30s and lows into the upper teens.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Msotly Sunny, Breezy & Colder. High 45, Low 29, winds SW-12

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, a Snow Shower Possible Toward Evening. High 45, Low 24, winds S-6

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Colder. High 41, Low 20, winds N-8

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 50

Today’s Low: 25

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 72 (1962)

Record Low: -10 (1886)

Today’s Precip: 0.01″

Monthly Precip: 0.09″ (-0.50″)

Yearly Precip: 4.11″ (-0.09″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:14 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 68)

