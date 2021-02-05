T.J. Regional Health to be used as a local vaccine site

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - T.J. Regional Health has been approved as a regional vaccine site for those aged 70 and older in Phase 1B.

According to T.J. Regional Health, they will be receiving 500 vaccines in the coming days.

They say they’ll begin calling the first 500 of those who have signed up on the waiting list to schedule appointments and add that you must have an appointment to get a vaccination.

They want to stress that if you have already signed up, they have your information and to not try and sign up again. If you are in Phase 1A or Phase 1B and have not signed up for the waiting list, you may go online to tjregionalhealth.org/vaccine to sign up at any time.

“We are grateful to be selected as a regional vaccine distribution location and fulfill our commitment to offer the vaccine to the communities we serve. We have a process in place and will schedule appointments starting next week. We also want to extend our sincere appreciation to our leaders at the state for communicating and coordinating this historic process,” says T.J. Regional Health CEO, Neil Thornbury

