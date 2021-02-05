Warren County man arrested on strangulation charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday afternoon on charges of strangulation after deputies responded to the residence on Mount Union Church Road for a welfare check.

According to the report, a victim had contacted a friend and told them a man at the residence had tried to kill her, and he would not let her leave.

Officials said, upon the deputy’s arrival, the female and male could be seen inside through a glass front door. Communication was made with the male through the door, but neither the suspect nor the victim would speak any further to deputies or open the door.

According to the report, after obtaining an arrest warrant, 29-year-old Benjamin Morgan was arrested and charged with the following:

Strangulation - 2nd degree

Unlawful Imprisonment - 1st Degree

Assault - 4th Degree

The victim was transported via Medical Center EMS and the suspect was held at the Warren County Regional Jail. The investigation is still on-going.

