WKU Basketball confirms first positive COVID-19 case; FAU series postponed

Rhode Island Rams at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 13, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling...
Rhode Island Rams at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 13, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY(Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics | Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Men’s Basketball program has confirmed their first positive COVID-19 case of the season. Due to contact tracing, games against FAU scheduled for Sunday and Monday have been postponed

WKU’s home series against Rice on Feb. 12-13 has not been affected at this time, pending next week’s COVID-19 testing.

