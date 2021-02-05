WKU Basketball confirms first positive COVID-19 case; FAU series postponed

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Men’s Basketball program has confirmed their first positive COVID-19 case of the season. Due to contact tracing, games against FAU scheduled for Sunday and Monday have been postponed

WKU’s home series against Rice on Feb. 12-13 has not been affected at this time, pending next week’s COVID-19 testing.

