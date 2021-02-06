Bowling Green teacher says 4 day school days will help with productivity

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With schools in Warren County to start back fully in-person next month, Friday’s will be reserved for teachers.

13 News spoke with a teacher about why having an extra day for planning and preparation is important for the success of the students with so many classes taking place both in-person and virtually.

“So that extra day on Fridays, for the teachers it’s very necessary for us. Because if you can imagine, you know, I started the year out with three classes, or on a normal year, I started out with three classes. But I have three different math classes. Well, with hybrid, now I have six. So on Monday you begin your lessons with each class, but then you have to stop. And on Tuesday, you start three new classes. And then Wednesday, you pick up where you left off on Monday. So it just requires a lot more planning, reflecting, it takes a lot more time,” said Bowling Green teacher, June Cottrell Franklin. “So the Fridays are really helpful. Otherwise, we would be spending a lot more time after school, which takes away from home. You know, it would require a whole lot more time than we have. So the Fridays free up a lot of time for teachers to do those things. We have doubled the workload pretty much not counting the stuff that’s happening online for NTI.”

June also wanted to stress not only is she excited to see her students once again she knows her students will also be happy to see their friends in-person.

“Normally, in a normal school year, you start out establishing a classroom culture. So, this being in the middle of a school year, when we all come back, we’re gonna have to reestablish that. So I’m excited about it. But at the same time, I’m a little apprehensive about it, I don’t know if the COVID numbers seem like they have increased some. So I’m more excited than I am apprehensive,” said June. “And I know that the kids are going to be very excited to be back together. So even as a parent, I’m very excited for my own children, because I know that they are, you know, they want to socialize, and they’re missing that part. So I’m more excited than anything about that. Be nice to see all the kids together in the same class. That’s, that’s what we’re used to. So I’m excited.”

