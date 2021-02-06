Bowling Green woman killed in early morning collision on I-65

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, February 6th at 4:56 AM, the Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green was requested by the Warren County Sheriff’s Department to respond to a fatal collision at the 32 mile marker of I-65 south.

Police say the investigation revealed that a tan Ford passenger vehicle being operated by Ceirra Brown, 30 of Bowling Green, was disabled in the right lane of travel of I-65 near the 32 mile marker.

Police say a 2020 Peterbilt tractor hauling two trailers being operated by 44 year-old Christopher Zatezalo of Spring, TX, was traveling southbound in the right lane. Police say Zatezalo’s vehicle stuck the disabled vehicle causing one of the trailers to overturn. Police say Ceirra Brown was pronounced dead on the scene by the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is currently ongoing and being led by Kentucky State Police. KSP was assisted on scene by the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Warren County Coroner’s Office, Smiths Grove Fire Department, and Medical Center EMS. No further information is available for release at this time.

