Advertisement

Bowling Green woman killed in early morning collision on I-65

car crash
car crash(wcax)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, February 6th at 4:56 AM, the Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green was requested by the Warren County Sheriff’s Department to respond to a fatal collision at the 32 mile marker of I-65 south.

Police say the investigation revealed that a tan Ford passenger vehicle being operated by Ceirra Brown, 30 of Bowling Green, was disabled in the right lane of travel of I-65 near the 32 mile marker.  

Police say a 2020 Peterbilt tractor hauling two trailers being operated by 44 year-old Christopher Zatezalo of Spring, TX, was traveling southbound in the right lane.  Police say Zatezalo’s vehicle stuck the disabled vehicle causing one of the trailers to overturn.  Police say Ceirra Brown was pronounced dead on the scene by the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is currently ongoing and being led by Kentucky State Police. KSP was assisted on scene by the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Warren County Coroner’s Office, Smiths Grove Fire Department, and Medical Center EMS.  No further information is available for release at this time.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of Mount Olivet Road closed due to overturned truck.
Section of Mount Olivet road closed due to overturned truck
Hart County Emergency Management Director passes following complications with COVID-19.
‘Irreplaceable’ Hart Co. Emergency Management Director dies following COVID-19 complications
File image
Kentucky House passes pension bill affecting new teachers
Benjamin Morgan mugshot
Warren County man arrested on strangulation charges
2 impeachment petitions against Gov. Beshear are dismissed

Latest News

Sen. Mitch McConnell
Sen. McConnell: Kentucky to receive $5.7 Million to fight mental and substance-use disorders
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear: Nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases Saturday, lower positivity, death toll now surpassing 4,000
Room in the Inn offering COVID testing
Room in the Inn offering COVID testing
Shooting
KSP investigating two people shot in Hart Co. Friday evening