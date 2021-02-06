Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: Nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases Saturday, lower positivity, death toll now surpassing 4,000

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Beshear updated Kentuckians on the latest COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky on Saturday. Nearly 2,000 cases were reported on Saturday, with a lower positivity rate--however the unfortunate news of the death toll now surpassing 4,000.

Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,998 new cases and 49 new deaths in Kentucky on Saturday.

At least 376,266 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 4,020.

The positivity rate continues to fall and is now at 8.07%.

