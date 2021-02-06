Gov. Beshear: Nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases Saturday, lower positivity, death toll now surpassing 4,000

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Beshear updated Kentuckians on the latest COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky on Saturday. Nearly 2,000 cases were reported on Saturday, with a lower positivity rate--however the unfortunate news of the death toll now surpassing 4,000.

Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,998 new cases and 49 new deaths in Kentucky on Saturday.

At least 376,266 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 4,020.

The positivity rate continues to fall and is now at 8.07%.

On Saturday, Gov. Beshear reported 1,998 new #COVID19 cases in the commonwealth and a positivity rate of 8.07%, as the state surpasses the grim milestone of 4,000 Kentuckians lost to the virus. Read more at https://t.co/8qrSMnTeMh. pic.twitter.com/4JKXJFWefX — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) February 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.