KSP investigating two people shot in Hart Co. Friday evening

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, February 5th at 5:50 pm, Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call of a shooting incident on Cub Run Highway in Hart County.

Alexander S. Gardner, 21, of Cub Run was arrested and charged with two counts of Assault 1st Degree Domestic Violence, and taken to the Hart County Detention Center.

Alexander’s father, Jerry R. Gardner Jr. and grandfather Jerry R. Gardner Sr. were transported to the University of Louisville Hospital where they are being treated for gunshot wounds as a result of the incident. Jerry Gardner Jr. and Jerry Gardner Sr. are both listed in stable condition.

There were no other individuals reported to have been involved or injured during the shooting. The investigation is ongoing at this time by Kentucky State Police Detectives

