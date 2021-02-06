KSP pursuit leads to stolen vehicle recovery

BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On February 5th, 2021, a Kentucky State Police Post 3 Trooper saw a vehicle traveling south on US 231 in Butler County that matched the description of a stolen vehicle report.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 33-year-old Nathan W. Constant of Paducah, who had active felony warrants.

After the Trooper activated his emergency equipment the vehicle fled toward Warren County. The vehicle stopped momentarily and two passengers exited Constant’s vehicle before he again started to flee.

The pursuit continued into Warren County until the vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of Highland Church Road and Wand Cemetery Road.

Nathan Constant was taken into custody at the Butler County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.