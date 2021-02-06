Meet this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero, Tina Harper

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Teacher’s are beneficial to students and their parents, and among them, their aides as well.

One aide is Warren County is setting the bar high, going above and beyond the call of duty and making sure the students and teachers have what they need at all times.

Mrs. Tina Harper has been an ESL aide for the past three years.

Susan Steele is a teacher at Henry Moss Middle School, she spoke about Harper and says “I tell her every day, I couldn’t do it without her. I’ve had the privilege of working with Mrs. Tina Harper, she just goes out of her way for our ESL population, which I feel a lot of times is overlooked.

When asked about her nomination as a hometown hero, Harper says “the teaching profession is really amazing, because you not only help one group of students, you help the whole population of students.”

Steele, adds that Harper is always lending a helping hand, “so I just feel like she does everything she can, she buys these kids supplies out of her own pocket, she’s bought them, you know, book bags, and other things that she just sees a need, and she fills it. and she does the same for us, teachers.

“She’s also volunteered to coach softball league for some of our students because they didn’t have enough coaches,” said Steele.

“I don’t do my job to, to get recognition for it. I do my job just because that’s, that’s who I am, and that’s how I work. I just like to help people and I like to help the kids,” says Tina Harper.

Harper adds, she’s recently considered going back to school to get a college degree.

“I have been seriously thinking about that. It’s just it’s a lot to take on being a mom and a wife and having a full time job. So it is something that I will have to think about, just to make sure that it does fit in with everything that’s going on.”

Steele just wants Mrs. Harper to know, “really appreciate her and all she does for our kids.”

