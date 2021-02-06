Advertisement

Room in the Inn offering COVID testing

By Allison Baker
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thanks to a partnership with Bluewater, Room in the Inn is now able to provide on-site COVID testing for guests who are staying with them.

Room in the Inn has been screening everyone who stayed there but recently they did have someone test positive for COVID. Which resulted in 20 people having to be quarantined.

“It makes a big difference in being able to find folks that may be asymptomatic. We do have some CARES funding for folks who have COVID and we have a way to divert them from our regular program. So we can keep our guests safe, and our volunteers safe. We are much safer if we can do the testing and be proactive about finding out if someone is carrying the virus,” said Sharli Rogers, program coordinator.

Room in the Inn is also in need of volunteers, especially on Friday nights to assist in their check-in screening process.

