Sen. McConnell: Kentucky to receive $5.7 Million to fight mental and substance-use disorders

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBKO) – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced today Kentucky will receive a total of $5,715,141 to continue addressing mental and substance-use disorders. The federal funding, distributed by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, was signed into law as part of the targeted COVID-19 rescue package Senator McConnell negotiated and led to enactment in December, the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

Elizabethtown-based Communicare will receive $2,855,492 for its mental and behavioral health services in the Lincoln Trail region, including Breckinridge, Grayson, Hardin, LaRue, Marion, Meade, Nelson and Washington counties.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services will also receive $2,859,649.

“Families across Kentucky need critical assistance to protect their loved ones from the coronavirus and the scourge of substance abuse. I’m proud the legislation I negotiated and led to passage is delivering both,” said Senator McConnell. “We can win the fight against COVID-19 and addiction, but it’s going to take each of us to do it. I’m grateful to the devoted professionals and experts who are helping save lives every day as Kentuckians work toward long-term recovery.”

“I would like to thank Senator Mitch McConnell whose efforts and support helped make this possible,” said Dan Simpson, Communicare CEO. “Communicare intends to establish a Community Behavioral Health Center (CCBHC) and expand services in our Elizabethtown, Kentucky location. This will include direct services for mental health and substance abuse, along with 24-hour crisis intervention, and health screening for HIV and HCV disease. These funds will also be used to develop and maintain agreements with designated collaborating organizations (DCOs), to provide psychiatric rehabilitation, primary health screening and monitoring, and services to members of armed forces and veterans.”

Recognizing the link between the coronavirus pandemic and an increase of substance abuse, Senator McConnell helped deliver $6 million for Kentucky’s treatment efforts in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Senator McConnell introduced the CARES Act, which became the largest economic rescue package in history, and led it to enactment in about a week.

In total, the CARES Act is making a $13 billion impact in Kentucky for workers, families, small businesses and healthcare heroes.

“Senator McConnell has been an indispensable partner in Kentucky’s fight against substance abuse,” said Kenton County Alliance to Prevent Substance Abuse Coordinator, Diana O’Toole. “He has actively engaged with Northern Kentucky’s prevention leaders, treatment professionals and law enforcement to understand this crisis and address it from all angles. We’re grateful Senator McConnell continues to deliver the federal funding our Commonwealth needs to help save lives.”

As Senate Republican Leader, McConnell continues to prioritize the national response to opioid and substance abuse. Since 2015, he has delivered more than $275 million to bolster Kentucky’s prevention, treatment and enforcement efforts.

“This pandemic can’t make us lose focus on the scourge of substance abuse in Kentucky. We applaud Senator McConnell for his years-long leadership in addressing the addiction crisis, and we are grateful for this latest funding” said Shane Britt, Scottsville-Allen County Faith Coalition Executive Director.

“This announcement is great news in our ongoing work to save lives from substance abuse,” said Graves County Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention Executive Director, Lauren Carr. “During the pandemic we have seen an increase of individuals that are struggling with mental health and substance abuse seeking our services. I am very proud that Senator McConnell has made addressing addiction a top national priority and consistently delivers for West Kentucky’s comprehensive response efforts. We are grateful for his strong leadership.”

Senator McConnell partnered with the University of Kentucky in 2019 to help secure an $87 million competitive federal grant—the largest in school history—to address the opioid crisis in high-risk communities. He has also supported the inclusion of some of Kentucky’s hardest-hit counties in the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program to promote coordination and support for law enforcement in Kentucky. As a result of his advocacy, approximately half of all Kentuckians live in a HIDTA county.

In 2018, Senator McConnell shepherded a landmark opioid and substance abuse bill to enactment. The legislation included his CAREER Act – which U.S. Congressman Andy Barr (KY-06) introduced in the House – recognizing the connection among employment, housing and long-term recovery. The package also included McConnell’s Protecting Moms and Infants Act, which authorized an increase in federal funding to help babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS).

