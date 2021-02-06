South Central KY Workforce Development Board to soon get new leadership

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Current President and CEO of South Central Kentucky’s Workforce Development Board, Robert Boone, recently announced his resignation from the organization.

“I’m very excited for the future of the South Central Workforce Development Board, and I’m very excited about my next professional step,” Boone said. “I’m excited really because it’s going to allow me to still serve, just at a different place on the table.”

Boone is moving on to a new position as the Chief Officer of National Workforce Solutions for Career Team. Career Team is also a workforce development program management company, and also serves as a software company.

“I’m hoping that being on a more national scale, I’ll be able to bring good ideas back to our region, in terms of funding opportunities in terms of programmatic ideas,” Boone said.

Boone has been with the workforce board for about three and half years, saying it has been a great place to use his skills as there is always economic development and open jobs in the region.

“There are job announcements here t seems like all the time, and that just really is a testament to the hard work and leadership of Bowling Green and the entirety of the South Central Kentucky region,” Boone explained.

Where the workforce development board connects employers to people seeking jobs and vice versa, the team has played a role in helping people find new jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a very rewarding job, even in the administrative ranks, because we still get to see an influence and really take stock and how our organization impacts both our career seekers and our employers,” Boone said.

The current vice president of operations for the workforce board, Jon Sowards, is expected to soon fill the position of President and CEO. Sowards has also worked for the organization for about two and a half years.

“You know, every time I’ve taken a new job, there’s some apprehension and some nervousness, but I feel very prepared mainly because I’ve learned from Robert,” Sowdards explained. “The more I got familiar with this space and interacted with other agencies, I realized how lucky I was to work for somebody like him and learn from him.”

Sowards said as far as a future vision, he hopes to maintain the success the workforce board has seen in recent years.

“So we’ve got to sustain that level of excellence in what we do and then beyond that continue to grow the organization,” Sowards said.

Robert Boone commented that Jon Sowards will be well-prepared to take on the position through the experienced he has gained while working alongside him over the past couple of years.

“Jon is really uniquely qualified for this position,” Boone said. “I think I did a good job moving the workforce board in a period of three and a half years to where it is now, and I think John is going to do an excellent job really building it from there and fine-tuning some of the parts of the organization that need to be fine-tuned, but also have that big vision of where the board needs to go.”

The full board of directors will officially vote on Soward’s approval for the position on Feb. 11.

