Addition of Aviation Museum will help Bowling Green make history

Steel frame for Aviation Heritage Museum goes up.
By Ashton Jones
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A historic museum is under construction in Bowling Green.

The Aviation Heritage Museum started going up in November of 2020. The steel frame of the building has just finished.

Museum Construction Begins

Watch the Aviation Heritage Park Museum start to climb out of the ground! This is the first of two drone videos that Jason Lambert created this week.

Posted by Aviation Heritage Park on Saturday, February 6, 2021

The museum will be an addition to the Aviation Heritage Park, home to eight aircrafts on display. Joe Tinius on the Aviation Heritage Park board of directors says they’re in the process of locating a ninth aircraft.

It will be placed at the museum to honor late Kentucky aviator Howard Scrappy Johnson. Tinius says adding the museum to the park will help Bowling Green make history.

”It’s not only an addition to our park but it will also set bowling green apart as being one of only four cities or communities in the country that will be the home of an auto museum, a rail museum and an aviation museum,” Tinius says.

The museum is a three-phase project. The museum anticipates the phases will be finished by the end of 2021. Tinius says the museum is still looking for donations, big or small, to complete the project.

Posted by Aviation Heritage Park on Monday, February 1, 2021

