Advertisement

Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks Jr. dies at 67

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 1978, file photo, Leon Spinks celebrates as his entourage holds him...
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 1978, file photo, Leon Spinks celebrates as his entourage holds him aloft after his 15-round split decision victory over world heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali in Las Vegas. Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks Jr. died Friday night, Feb. 5, 2021, after battling prostate and other cancers. He was 67.(AP Photo/FIle)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks Jr. has died after battling prostate and other cancers. He was 67.

Spinks died Friday night, according to a release from a public relations firm. His wife, Brenda Glur Spinks, and a few close friends and other family members were by his side when he passed away.

Spinks won gold at the 1976 Montreal Olympics. But he rose in prominence when he beat Muhammad Ali for the heavyweight title in 1978.

Spinks had only seven professional fights under his belt when he got into the ring with Ali. The St. Louis native also was outweighed by Ali by more than 25 pounds.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

car crash
Bowling Green woman killed in early morning collision on I-65
Shooting
KSP investigating two people shot in Hart Co. Friday evening
A section of Mount Olivet Road closed due to overturned truck.
Section of Mount Olivet road closed due to overturned truck
Hart County Emergency Management Director passes following complications with COVID-19.
‘Irreplaceable’ Hart Co. Emergency Management Director dies following COVID-19 complications
Benjamin Morgan mugshot
Warren County man arrested on strangulation charges

Latest News

Temps will be cooler compared to Saturday, but we'll be drier with clouds decreasing later in...
Sunday is cooler with slick spots possible early!
Myanmar Community Association of Bowling Green holds peaceful protest.
Myanmar Community Association of Bowling Green holds peaceful protest
The Hearth Room opens in Bowling Green
New furniture and home décor store opens in the square
Spillway BG hot wings
Local chicken wing spot raises prices before Super Bowl Sunday