Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: Second day of declining COVID-19 cases, positivity rate drops below 8%

Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Kentucky COVID-19 Update(Associated Press)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The governor announced 1,532 new cases and 31 new deaths in Kentucky on Sunday.

This marks the fourth straight week of declining cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

At least 377,790 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 4,051.

44,945 people have recovered from the virus.

4,175,368 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate dropped below 8% and is now at 7.97%.

For the first time since the pandemic began, Gov. Beshear reported the fourth straight week of declining cases, with...

Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Sunday, February 7, 2021

As of Sunday, 96 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

car crash
Bowling Green woman killed in early morning collision on I-65
Shooting
KSP investigating two people shot in Hart Co. Friday evening
Spillway BG hot wings
Local chicken wing spot raises prices before Super Bowl Sunday
KSP pursuit leads to stolen vehicle recovery
KSP pursuit leads to stolen vehicle recovery
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
South Central Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Latest News

Steel frame for Aviation Heritage Museum goes up.
Addition of Aviation Museum will help Bowling Green make history
Michael "Andrew" Dowd
Missing Hopkins County man found dead
Tracking a big swing of temperatures!
Rain/snow Saturday night, cold with decreasing clouds on Sunday!
Local chicken wing spot raises prices before Super Bowl Sunday
Local chicken wing spot raises prices before Super Bowl Sunday