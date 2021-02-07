Local chicken wing spot raises prices before Super Bowl Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What is Super Bowl Sunday without the fan food favorite, chicken wings?

According to Spillway in Bowling Green, they have some of the best chicken wings in town. However, they did have to raise their prices for wings for the big weekend.

Attention! We are very sorry but due to WING PRICES being so high at this time we only have two options. We either don't... Posted by Spillway BG on Monday, February 1, 2021

The owner of Spillway told 13 news that it is typical to see the price of wings increase before the big game but it seems that this year they doubled in price.

“This time we are paying about double of what we were paying earlier in the year. That really affects us whenever that happens but I mean the community has been very supportive. We have reached out and told them as of right now we are going to have to raise our prices some. Most people don’t mind it because they say we have the best wings anyways so they are willing to pay it,” said Robert Baxter, owner.

The owner added they are almost sold out for wings for Sunday. If you are still in need of the Super Bowl watch party food item, you might want to call and order yours now.

