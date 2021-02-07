Advertisement

Local chicken wing spot raises prices before Super Bowl Sunday

Spillway BG hot wings
Spillway BG hot wings(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What is Super Bowl Sunday without the fan food favorite, chicken wings?

According to Spillway in Bowling Green, they have some of the best chicken wings in town. However, they did have to raise their prices for wings for the big weekend.

Attention! We are very sorry but due to WING PRICES being so high at this time we only have two options. We either don't...

Posted by Spillway BG on Monday, February 1, 2021

The owner of Spillway told 13 news that it is typical to see the price of wings increase before the big game but it seems that this year they doubled in price.

“This time we are paying about double of what we were paying earlier in the year. That really affects us whenever that happens but I mean the community has been very supportive. We have reached out and told them as of right now we are going to have to raise our prices some. Most people don’t mind it because they say we have the best wings anyways so they are willing to pay it,” said Robert Baxter, owner.

The owner added they are almost sold out for wings for Sunday. If you are still in need of the Super Bowl watch party food item, you might want to call and order yours now.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

car crash
Bowling Green woman killed in early morning collision on I-65
Shooting
KSP investigating two people shot in Hart Co. Friday evening
A section of Mount Olivet Road closed due to overturned truck.
Section of Mount Olivet road closed due to overturned truck
Hart County Emergency Management Director passes following complications with COVID-19.
‘Irreplaceable’ Hart Co. Emergency Management Director dies following COVID-19 complications
Benjamin Morgan mugshot
Warren County man arrested on strangulation charges

Latest News

Temps will be cooler compared to Saturday, but we'll be drier with clouds decreasing later in...
Sunday is cooler with slick spots possible early!
Myanmar Community Association of Bowling Green holds peaceful protest.
Myanmar Community Association of Bowling Green holds peaceful protest
The Hearth Room opens in Bowling Green
New furniture and home décor store opens in the square
Sen. Mitch McConnell
Sen. McConnell: Kentucky to receive $5.7 Million to fight mental and substance-use disorders