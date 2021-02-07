Advertisement

Missing Hopkins County man found dead

Michael "Andrew" Dowd
Michael "Andrew" Dowd(KSP)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Post 2 say they were contacted by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department around 1:00 AM on February 7, 2021. Police say they found a deceased male located off of the southbound lanes of travel of I-69 near the 103 mile marker.

Police say when KSP arrived on scene they confirmed the deceased male to be reported missing person Michael “Andrew” Dowd. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday February 8, 2021. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

car crash
Bowling Green woman killed in early morning collision on I-65
Shooting
KSP investigating two people shot in Hart Co. Friday evening
Spillway BG hot wings
Local chicken wing spot raises prices before Super Bowl Sunday
KSP pursuit leads to stolen vehicle recovery
KSP pursuit leads to stolen vehicle recovery
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
South Central Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Latest News

Tracking a big swing of temperatures!
Rain/snow Saturday night, cold with decreasing clouds on Sunday!
Local chicken wing spot raises prices before Super Bowl Sunday
Local chicken wing spot raises prices before Super Bowl Sunday
KSP investigating two people shot in Hart Co. Friday evening
KSP investigating two people shot in Hart Co. Friday evening
Room in the Inn offering COVID testing
Room in the Inn offering COVID testing