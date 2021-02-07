Missing Hopkins County man found dead

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Post 2 say they were contacted by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department around 1:00 AM on February 7, 2021. Police say they found a deceased male located off of the southbound lanes of travel of I-69 near the 103 mile marker.

Police say when KSP arrived on scene they confirmed the deceased male to be reported missing person Michael “Andrew” Dowd. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday February 8, 2021. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.