New furniture and home décor store opens in the square

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new furniture and home decor opened its doors on the square in Bowling Green.

It’s official!! We are going into our first full week of full business hours!! You can now enjoy the consistency of our... Posted by The Hearth Room on Saturday, January 30, 2021

The Hearth Room is located in the square right next to Dublin’s Irish Pub. The owner decided to open the new home decor store after moving back to Bowling Green from Flordia in 2020.

According to the owner opening a new business during the pandemic was not difficult but receiving shipments for new inventory has been the biggest challenge.

I just love these chairs! They can make a space feel sophisticated but still functioning! We have several of these in... Posted by The Hearth Room on Thursday, February 4, 2021

“As far as opening the business I had no hiccups, zero. The only things that we struggle with now are shipments. So we are just making adjustments and know now that that takes a little bit longer to get things in. But my customers so far are being great and are understanding of that. It has not been a huge issue but is something we have got to overcome and learn the ropes there,” said Jessica Hayes, owner.

Mirrors Mirror On The Wall... brighten any room in your home by placing a beautiful mirror across the room from any source of natural light! ☀️ #mirror #homedecor #shoplocal #bgky #bowlinggreen #downtownbg Posted by The Hearth Room on Thursday, January 28, 2021

The Hearth Room is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. They also have an online store.

