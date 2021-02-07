Advertisement

New furniture and home décor store opens in the square

By Allison Baker
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new furniture and home decor opened its doors on the square in Bowling Green.

The Hearth Room is located in the square right next to Dublin’s Irish Pub. The owner decided to open the new home decor store after moving back to Bowling Green from Flordia in 2020.

According to the owner opening a new business during the pandemic was not difficult but receiving shipments for new inventory has been the biggest challenge.

“As far as opening the business I had no hiccups, zero. The only things that we struggle with now are shipments. So we are just making adjustments and know now that that takes a little bit longer to get things in. But my customers so far are being great and are understanding of that. It has not been a huge issue but is something we have got to overcome and learn the ropes there,” said Jessica Hayes, owner.

The Hearth Room is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. They also have an online store.

