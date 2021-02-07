Sunday is cooler with slick spots possible early!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday was a mild and quiet during the day, but as the sun set, rain began moving in from the west. This moisture will bring a rain/snow mix to the region along with cooler air for the latter half of the weekend.

Temps will be cooler compared to Saturday, but we'll be drier with clouds decreasing later in the day! (WBKO)

A stationary front is sliding through the region late Saturday into Sunday - and is the culprit of the rain and snow moving into the region. Amounts of moisture appear to be light, but early Sunday morning we are keeping a close eye on some light to moderate snow that could fall behind the front. Most places in south-central Kentucky will see less than a half an inch of total snowfall, but areas to the east near Lake Cumberland could see up to an inch with locally higher amounts possible. Regardless if you see only a dusting or over an inch, travel could be impacted for the Sunday morning commute - due to icy roads on bridges, overpasses and untreated roads. We urge you to drive with caution especially on rural roads that could have black ice even into the lunch hours on Sunday. Sunday will be cooler than Friday or Saturday as highs will only get in the mid-to-upper 30s with light north winds. Skies will be mostly cloudy early but decrease to become partly cloudy later in the day.

Monday looks to be the warmest of the 7 day forecast as high pressure will be to our northeast - providing us with some mild air along with increasing clouds! Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 40s with a few low 50s possible! Monday night into Tuesday will have some scattered rain showers move into the region and stay mild. Tuesday will be seasonable with mostly cloudy skies and we can’t rule out stray sprinkles or snow flurries. Beyond Tuesday is where the forecast gets REALLY tricky...

For Wednesday and Thursday, we will be keeping a close eye on moisture that looks to move into the region. It’s too far to discuss impacts or timing, but for now it looks like we could see a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow. Highs both days will be in the mid-to-upper 30s and lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. This will set up what looks to be the arrival of cold air as an arctic air mass tries its best to move into south-central Kentucky by the end of the week. Highs on Friday and Saturday right now looks to be in the upper 20s to low-to-mid 30s with dry air and cloud cover.

This forecast has a lot of uncertainty - and the WBKO First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on all model outputs and weather pattern scenarios that we could see in the coming days. For now, stay tuned to 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app as this forecast evolves. Thank you for trusting us!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy becoming partly cloudy. AM flurries. High 39. Low 23. Winds N at 8 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warmer. High 49. Low 36. Winds E at 6 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray rain/snow showers possible. High 45. Low 29. Winds N at 9 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 48

Today’s Low: 29

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 69 (2008, 1925)

Record Low: -2 (1886)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.39″ (-0.49″)

Yearly Precip: 4.41″ (-0.08″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:17 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:42 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Count: 29)

