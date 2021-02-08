A cold start, but seasonable afternoon to start the week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After some rain and light snow for portions of the weekend, we start on a dry and cold note for the work week. Fortunately temperatures will be seasonable for Monday and Tuesday, but we’re keeping a close eye on cold conditions and winter weather in the coming days!

A cold start, but a mild afternoon with highs in the mid 40s! (WBKO)

We’ve got mostly cloudy skies to start the week, but fortunately it won’t limit temperatures too much as a warm front moves into the region later today! This will allow highs to reach the mid-to-upper 40s today! Tonight, a wave of energy along this warm front will create some light rain/snow/freezing rain possible, with rain expected along and south of the parkways. Folks in our northern counties could see some freezing rain/snow possible, including in Beaver Dam, Elizabethtown, Leitchfield, and Hodgenville. If you are traveling in these areas or northward, there could be some icy spots for Tuesday morning’s commute! Tuesday will be similar to Monday with regards to cloud cover and temperatures. Those stray showers will be possible both early in the morning and later in the day, but the lunch hour will be the driest time of day for most of south-central Kentucky.

Rain showers move in on Wednesday as slightly cooler air arrives for the middle of the work week! Thursday looks colder, and with it we could see some impactful weather possible - particularly freezing rain. It’s too early to discuss timing, impacts and who will see what, but this forecast has been tricky to say the least. For now, keep your eyes peeled for Thursday in the forecast and as the forecast evolves, stay with 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app! Friday into the weekend looks cold with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s under mostly cloudy skies! Valentine’s Day will definitely be a day to spend warm and indoors with a forecast high of 28 in Bowling Green with stray snow showers possible!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 47. Low 34. Winds E at 6 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray showers possible. High 47. Low 34. Winds N at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers likely. High 44. Low 31. Winds NE at 6 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 75 (1937)

Record Low Today: -5 (1895)

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 28

Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.

Sunset: 5:19 p.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 26)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 38

Yesterday’s Low: 25

Yesterday’s Precip: TRACE

Monthly Precip: 0.40″ (-0.62″)

Yearly Precip: 4.42″ (-0.21″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: TRACE

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.50″

