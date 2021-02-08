Active warrant leads to a drug arrest in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to East Main Street to serve a warrant.

An officer spoke to Wendy Medina, of Bowling Green, and confirmed she had an active warrant. Officers say they found Methamphetamine, a glass pipe and syringe.

Medina was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense Methamphetamine and Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

