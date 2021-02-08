Bowling Green venue combines Super Bowl and axe throwing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Super Bowl Sunday, axe throwing is a sport you probably wouldn’t think of, but one venue is putting the two together.

The Flip’N Axe in Bowling Green offered drinks and axe throwing to enjoy with the Super Bowl. Owner Joel Steele says the sport adds an extra element to the night.

Super Bowl Sunday!! Who you got tonight? 🥃 $3 Wells 🍹 $7 Pirate Grog & Firewater 💉 Shot Specials 🍺 $15 Buckets of... Posted by The Flip'n Axe, Bowling Green KY on Sunday, February 7, 2021

The business opened at the in the morning and saw strong traffic throughout the day. Steele says everyone from kids, like his four year old son, to himself can enjoy axe throwing.

”It’s a way to socialize, get away sometimes, hang out, compete a little bit. But the majority of it’s just to have fun. The Super Bowl part of it is you go to a restaurant. You do your normal bar stuff but you’re already going to be here having fun axe throwing,” Steele explains.

The business’s next themed day is Valentine’s Day where you can throw an axe at your ex’s picture.

