Fairview Community Health Center appoints John Lillybridge as new CEO

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Fairview Community Health Center Board of Director’s announced John Lillybridge has been appointed new CEO of the company. Lillybridge will succeed Chris Keyser on March 01, 2021.

After serving 20 years as CEO/Executive Director for Fairview Community Health Center, Keyser is retiring to spend more time with her family.

Lillybridge has served as Chief Finance Officer since 2011.

Michelle Cole, Chair of the Board of Directors says:

“John was our obvious choice to take Chris’s position. As the current CFO, he has experience with FCHC and how we carry out our mission. In the 8 years I’ve known John, I’ve recognized the positivity and knowledge he brings to the team. We are excited to work with him into the future”.

Mr. Lillybridge attended De Paul University in Chicago and earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance.

