Mass vaccination sites in Bowling Green, Glasgow set to open this week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several new regional vaccination sites open this week with two located in southcentral Kentucky.

One of the new sites at the T.J. Samson Pavilion in Glasgow will begin vaccinations for phase 1b individuals on Wednesday.

“They [the state] had 1,500 proposals sent in to be a site,” said Stacey Biggs, EVP of Marketing, Planning and Development at T.J. Samson Regional Health about being chosen as a regional vaccination site. “We were absolutely thrilled, so that’s a big deal.”

The state is sending them 500 doses to vaccinate people ages 70 and up. T.J. Samson Regional Health plans to vaccinate all 500 people at their vaccine clinic Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We are expecting to get 500 doses a week for four weeks and then after that, we’ll get 1,000 doses -- is what the plan currently-- because we’ll get 500 first doses, but then we’ll also be getting 500 booster shots for the first 500 people. So it gets a little bit confusing,” explained Biggs.

The facility is booking people for the appointments based on their already compiled waitlist which contains about 5,000 people.

“On the very first day, we actually had 2,300 people sign up,” said Biggs. “At 500 doses a week, obviously, that would be 10 weeks before we even get to everyone who’s already on the waiting list.”

Additionally, T.J. Samson Regional Health will receive 300 doses for its Columbia location and will vaccinate people ages 70 and up on Friday.

To sign up to be on T.J. Samson’s waitlist, fill out the online form or call (270) 659-1010.

The facility says that if you are on the waiting list and haven’t been called for an appointment yet, please not call their main number or the vaccine number, and just remain patient.

“We’re trying to keep the phone lines available right now especially to call and schedule people for those appointments,” said Biggs. “Every time somebody calls back to say, ‘when is my appointment going to be? Or do you have my information?’ That’s creating just a little bit of bottleneck in the system.”

As part of Kroger’s state partnership, the additional site will be located in Bowling Green in the old Sears parking lot at Greenwood Mall.

The clinic opens Thursday through Saturday this week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., which all appointments for this week are full. The portal to sign up for appointments will continue on Tuesday night, February 9 which individuals can sign up then for appointments on Thursday, February 18. On Wednesday night, February 10, appointments for Friday, February 19 will be made. Thursday night, February 11, appointments for Saturday, February 20 become available. You can click here for a click to sign up or you can call (866) 211-5320.

If you need extra assistance in order to book an appointment, the state has a phone line you can call to ask questions or to receive guidance at (855) 598-2246.

Med Center Health continues to vaccinate hundreds of people in phase 1b per day and has administered over 20,000 doses over the past several months. Vaccinations are through appointments ONLY by texting ‘SENIOR’ to 270-796-3200, or by emailing vaccine@mchealth.net. If you need to cancel your vaccine appointment because in the meantime you got one elsewhere, text CANCEL to (270) 796-3200.

We continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines here at Med Center Health. We are thankful for your patience as we continue to make our way through the lengthy waiting list. #shotsofhope pic.twitter.com/ydH6iWbXFS — Med Center Health (@MedCenterHealth) February 8, 2021

