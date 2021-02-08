Officer involved shooting in Laurel County injures London man

LONDON, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police is investigating an officer involved shooting in Laurel County.

Preliminary investigation shows that the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance complaint where they met Michael Collins, 59, of London Ky.

Collins was armed with a handgun.

During a confrontation, a deputy from the Laurel County Sheriff’s office discharged his firearm, striking Collins.

Collins was transported from the scene by Laurel County EMS to Saint Joseph’s Hospital in London and was later transferred by Laurel County EMS to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Collins is in critical condition but stable.

No officers were injured.

