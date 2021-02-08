Advertisement

Online payment of court costs to expand in Kentucky

Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr.
Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr.(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts has expanded its online payment options. The office says as of last week, people who owe court costs, fines, fees or restitution on eligible cases can make full or partial payments.

Previously the ePay program only allowed payment in full in prepayable cases, which is one that doesn’t require a court appearance. Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. says paying online reduces in-person trips to judicial centers, which is important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assistance in making a payment through ePay is available by emailing eCourtSupportkycourts.net

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael "Andrew" Dowd
Missing Hopkins County man found dead
car crash
Bowling Green woman killed in early morning collision on I-65
Spillway BG hot wings
Local chicken wing spot raises prices before Super Bowl Sunday
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: Second day of declining COVID-19 cases, positivity rate drops below 8%

Latest News

Mobile home fire in Randolph, KY
Edmonton man cited for roadway fire
WKU Campus
Council calls for action on decline in college enrollment
Guntown Mountain
Former Guntown Mountain Theme Park for sale, again
Carla Brown
African American woman leads Community Action of Southern Kentucky