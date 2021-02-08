Advertisement

Online payment options for court costs expanded in Kentucky

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts has expanded its online payment options.

The office says as of last week, people who owe court costs, fines, fees or restitution on eligible cases can make full or partial payments.

Previously the ePay program only allowed payment in full in prepayable cases, which is one that doesn’t require a court appearance.

Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. says paying online reduces in-person trips to judicial centers, which is important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assistance in making a payment through ePay is available by emailing eCourtSupportkycourts.net.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Michael "Andrew" Dowd
Missing Hopkins County man found dead
car crash
Bowling Green woman killed in early morning collision on I-65
Spillway BG hot wings
Local chicken wing spot raises prices before Super Bowl Sunday
Shooting
KSP investigating two people shot in Hart Co. Friday evening
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: Second day of declining COVID-19 cases, positivity rate drops below 8%

Latest News

A cold start, but a mild afternoon with highs in the mid 40s!
A cold start, but seasonable afternoon to start the week
KCTCS
Undergraduate enrollment for four year schools declined over 2% last fall
File image
Officer involved shooting in Laurel County injures London man
Good News:
Good News: Puppy finds forever home