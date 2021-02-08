‘Pub by Novo’ sees Super Bowl sales increase

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With millions of people watching the Super Bowl, nearly 100 million last year, you expect a lot of orders. It’s the first Super Bowl post-covid and even with social distancing, people still showed up for the food.

“It’s crazy. It’s a crazy time,” said Pub by Novo manager Khalil O’Neal. “350 pre-order for wings today and we have 600 we set out this morning. And it’s 2:30.”

Pub by Novo in Bowling Green, like other restaurants in town, worked to keep up with hundreds of orders. In the last month, the pub said it noticed a huge influx of customers.

🚨Super Bowl Special🚨 We are offering 20% off wings and fingers. For PICKUP or DINE IN! Come by and hangout for the game! Please call ahead for any large orders. Posted by Pub by Novo on Thursday, January 28, 2021

By early afternoon Super Bowl day, the orders were far higher than other years.

“It’s been a hit or miss. Usually, they’re slower, but today, we’ve already been busier than in the past years,” said Khalil.

The majority of the orders were take out. The pub says it helps free up space and keep them within CDC guidelines.

“Everyone is staying out in their cars and we’re having as little foot traffic up there as possible. And making sure that we have our tables spaced out and we’re seating every other one.”

Pub by Novo took a hit during the pandemic, but Khalil reported they’re doing well.

“It’s been step by step... day by day,” he explained.

As a first time manager, Khalil says Super Bowl Sunday was stressful but good to see the restaurant succeed in hard times.

“We’re trying to keep them happy and safe at the same time as well.”

