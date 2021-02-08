Undergraduate enrollment for four year schools declined over 2% last fall

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education is urging education leaders to take action to combat declining college enrollment in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the council says the latest data shows undergraduate enrollment at four-year public universities declined 2.1% last fall.

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System saw enrollment drop 10.5% last semester.

The council passed a resolution last week noting the decline and citing fears that educational and economic opportunities in Kentucky could be harmed. It calls for council President Aaron Thompson to work with stakeholders to mitigate the declines.

