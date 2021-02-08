Advertisement

Undergraduate enrollment for four year schools declined over 2% last fall

KCTCS
KCTCS(KCTCS)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education is urging education leaders to take action to combat declining college enrollment in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the council says the latest data shows undergraduate enrollment at four-year public universities declined 2.1% last fall.

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System saw enrollment drop 10.5% last semester.

The council passed a resolution last week noting the decline and citing fears that educational and economic opportunities in Kentucky could be harmed. It calls for council President Aaron Thompson to work with stakeholders to mitigate the declines.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Michael "Andrew" Dowd
Missing Hopkins County man found dead
car crash
Bowling Green woman killed in early morning collision on I-65
Spillway BG hot wings
Local chicken wing spot raises prices before Super Bowl Sunday
Shooting
KSP investigating two people shot in Hart Co. Friday evening
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: Second day of declining COVID-19 cases, positivity rate drops below 8%

Latest News

A cold start, but a mild afternoon with highs in the mid 40s!
A cold start, but seasonable afternoon to start the week
File image
Online payment options for court costs expanded in Kentucky
File image
Officer involved shooting in Laurel County injures London man
Good News:
Good News: Puppy finds forever home