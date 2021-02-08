Kentucky sees four straight weeks of declining COVID-19 cases, 40 new deaths reported Monday

Frankfort, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced the closure of the ‘Team Kentucky Fund.’ He said $390,000 will go to non-profits in Kentucky. Hotel Inc. and The Salvation Army of Hopkinsville.

As far as COVID-19 statistics, the governor said for the first time, the state has seen four straight weeks of declining cases since the pandemic began.

“This is the exact type of trend that we want to see, we are still moving in the right direction,” Gov. Beshear said. “Just because things are moving in the right direction, doesn’t mean they aren’t too high.”

Governor Beshear reported 1,003 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the lowest number of cases since December 26. He said the state’s positivity rate was at 7.78%, the lowest number since November. Through the good news of the apparent decline in cases in the state, 40 news deaths were also reported. Seven of those deaths were people in Glasgow.

The governor spent the majority of his update talking about vaccine distribution in the state.

“Our only limitation right now is supply,” Gov. Beshear said. He said the state is doing well distributing what they receive from the federal government.

There are three different programs in the state working to get Kentuckians vaccinated. There is the state program, the long-term care program and the newly announced federal pharmacy program, which will start towards the end of this week.

“This is directly with the Biden administration that has two major partners in the state. One will be a number of Walgreen’s locations and the second, and we argued for this, is a large number of independent pharmacies,” Gov. Beshear said.

The vaccination sites will be announced on Thursday.

You can watch the full update by clicking the link below.

