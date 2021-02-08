Week Starts Seasonably Cool

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds moved out Sunday morning, allowing for sunshine to return to close our our weekend. Monday morning starts off very cold, with lows ranging from the upper teens to low 20s under fair skies. Monday afternoon looks warmer, but it will come with an increase in clouds.

Expect highs to go back into the 40s after only reaching the 30s Sunday afternoon. A weak front slides through Monday night with a chance for a few showers. Dry weather resumes Tuesday, with highs again in seasonable territory in the upper 40s. Then comes a much more active weather pattern developing late Tuesday night, lasting into Thursday!

Overrunning moisture from a system heading our way looks to bring *mainly* rain to South-Central KY at this time, although mixed precip is possible to the north, closer to the Ohio River. As colder air seeps into the region Thursday, rain could mix with light freezing rain before possibly ending as light snow. Then comes MUCH colder, arctic air diving in for Valentine’s weekend! Highs drop into the 30s Friday and into the upper 20s Sunday. Overnight lows will fall from the 30s into the frigid teens by the weekend!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warmer. High 47. Low 36. Winds E-6 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A rain or snow shower possible early. High 47. Low 32. Winds NE-7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers Likely. High 44. Low 33. Winds E-8

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 38

Today’s Low: 25

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 73 (2019)

Record Low: -5 (1984)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 0.40″ (-0.21″)

Yearly Precip: 4.42″ (-0.08″)

Today’s Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:18 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Count: 29)

