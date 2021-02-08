Advertisement

Week Starts Seasonably Cool

Next System Arrives Mid-Week
One system scoots through Monday night, another arrives Wednesday
One system scoots through Monday night, another arrives Wednesday(WBKO)
By Shane Holinde
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds moved out Sunday morning, allowing for sunshine to return to close our our weekend. Monday morning starts off very cold, with lows ranging from the upper teens to low 20s under fair skies. Monday afternoon looks warmer, but it will come with an increase in clouds.

Expect highs to go back into the 40s after only reaching the 30s Sunday afternoon. A weak front slides through Monday night with a chance for a few showers. Dry weather resumes Tuesday, with highs again in seasonable territory in the upper 40s. Then comes a much more active weather pattern developing late Tuesday night, lasting into Thursday!

Overrunning moisture from a system heading our way looks to bring *mainly* rain to South-Central KY at this time, although mixed precip is possible to the north, closer to the Ohio River. As colder air seeps into the region Thursday, rain could mix with light freezing rain before possibly ending as light snow. Then comes MUCH colder, arctic air diving in for Valentine’s weekend! Highs drop into the 30s Friday and into the upper 20s Sunday. Overnight lows will fall from the 30s into the frigid teens by the weekend!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warmer. High 47. Low 36. Winds E-6 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A rain or snow shower possible early. High 47. Low 32. Winds NE-7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers Likely. High 44. Low 33. Winds E-8

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 38

Today’s Low: 25

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 73 (2019)

Record Low: -5 (1984)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 0.40″ (-0.21″)

Yearly Precip: 4.42″ (-0.08″)

Today’s Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:18 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Count: 29)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

car crash
Bowling Green woman killed in early morning collision on I-65
Shooting
KSP investigating two people shot in Hart Co. Friday evening
Michael "Andrew" Dowd
Missing Hopkins County man found dead
Spillway BG hot wings
Local chicken wing spot raises prices before Super Bowl Sunday
KSP pursuit leads to stolen vehicle recovery
KSP pursuit leads to stolen vehicle recovery

Latest News

Tracking a big swing of temperatures!
A Cold Sunday with Clouds Slow to Depart!
Tracking a big swing of temperatures!
Rain/snow Saturday night, cold with decreasing clouds on Sunday!
Temps will be cooler compared to Saturday, but we'll be drier with clouds decreasing later in...
Sunday is cooler with slick spots possible early!
Minor snow accumulations possible Saturday night
Rain AND Snow Part of the Weekend Outlook!