Winter Storm Watch Tuesday Night into Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - High clouds and sunshine mixed dominated our Monday. A weak system rolls through overnight with a chance for a light rain or light snow shower. But it’s a more potent weathermaker that has our full attention for mid-week. This one could bring significant icing to the region!

Much of Tuesday appears dry with mostly cloudy skies and near seasonal temps. By late Tuesday night, overrunning moisture ahead of our next system rides into South-Central KY. Expect a mix of rain and freezing rain with temps hovering around 32 for awhile Wednesday morning. As warmer air tries to nudge northward, we may see the mix go over to mostly rain from Bowling Green southward. To the north, however, freezing rain is likely to continue. This will put a glaze on outdoor objects, including trees and power lines, with power outages a possibility along with hazardous travel. The wintry mix lingers through Wednesday night into much of Thursday before finally tapering off. Highs drop into the 30s Thursday as colder air oozes southward.

Our Valentine’s/President’s Day weekend looks VERY cold! Highs drop into the low 30s Saturday, with only 20s expected Sunday. Overnight lows will plunge into the teens this weekend!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A rain or snow shower possible early. High 45. Low 34. Winds N-7

WEDNESDAY: Rain and freezing rain likely. High 42. Low 29. Winds NE-6

THURSDAY: Wintry Mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow likely. High 34, Low 23, winds N-10

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 43

Today’s Low: 22

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 75 (1937)

Record Low: -5 (1895)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.40″ (-0.77″)

Yearly Precip: 4.42″ (-0.36″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:19 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:40 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Count: 29)

