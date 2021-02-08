Advertisement

Woman uses Gorilla Glue on hair after running out of hairspray

‘My hair, it don’t move’
The Gorilla Glue website isn’t clear on how to remove its spray adhesive from hair, only from...
The Gorilla Glue website isn’t clear on how to remove its spray adhesive from hair, only from the body and skin.(Source: Gorilla Glue)
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) – Tessica Brown wanted a little extra hold after she ran out of her regular hairspray.

Instead of using her usual Got2b, she subbed Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive.

The results? Well, they weren’t exactly what the Louisiana woman was looking for.

“My hair has been like this for about a month now. It’s not by choice,” Brown said on Instagram last week. “My hair, it don’t move. You hear what I’m telling you? It don’t move.”

She said she washed her hair 15 times and it didn’t help.

The Gorilla Glue website isn’t clear on how to remove its spray adhesive from hair, only from the body and skin.

“While still wet, Gorilla Spray Adhesive can be removed by wiping adhesive with a dry cloth, and then washing the area with soap and water,” the FAQs section says. “Once cured, rinse well with water.”

Brown sought medical attention over the weekend.

Another Instagram post shows her receiving treatment at St. Bernard Parish Hospital.

On Monday, Gorilla Glue responded to Brown’s predicament on Twitter.

“We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair,” the tweet said.

“We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best.”

The post reminds customers that “this product is not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent.”

