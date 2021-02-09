African American woman leads Community Action of Southern Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Community Action has a new executive director who also happens to be the first African American woman to hold that title.

Carla Brown says she feels honored to have been chosen for the position.

She adds that she’s worked hard to get to that level with a strong support system.

Now she wants to inspire others to achieve their goals.

“If other African American girls, young men, and not only African American, but people from low-income families can see, hey, she did it, I can do it, too. So at a time like this, you know, it’s good to have someone that looks like you that you can say okay, yes, I can do it too.”

“It really is an honor to serve others, looking past all my needs, and looking at the needs of our community, and that’s what I’m really focused on just making our community better, making our community stronger. So it is really a privilege to be selected as executive director,” said Brown.

Carla says there is a lot of assistance available for families that may qualify for certain programs.

For more information on help for low-income families and other programs, click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.