Edmonton man cited for roadway fire

RANDOLPH, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office investigated a large fire within the travel lanes of KY 640.

According to Metcalfe County Sheriff, 23-year-old William C. Hawkins was operating a 1991 Massey Ferguson 396 farm-tractor with a large mobile home attached heading eastbound on KY 640 near the intersection of Old Randolph School Road.

As the tractor was pulling the mobile home eastbound on KY 640, the mobile home became engulfed in flames.

Hawkins was able to separate the tractor from the mobile home.

The fire resulted in damage to private property in the surrounding area, as well as the state highway.

Fire crews contained and extinguished the fire, causing a highway blockage of approximately 5 hours.

Hawkins was cited to Metcalfe District Court for the following offenses:

· Leaving the Scene of an Accident

· Obstructing the Highway

· Failure to Display Slow Moving Vehicle Emblem

· No Permit To Move House Trailer

· Violation of Escort and Safety Requirement Moving House Trailer

· Violation Time Restrictions Special Permit Moving House Trailers

This offense remains under investigation.

The cause of the fire in the mobile home is unknown.

