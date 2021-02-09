Advertisement

Former Guntown Mountain Theme Park for sale, again

By Ana Medina
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What was once a key attraction in Cave City, Guntown Mountain is now up for sale, once again.

Now after several owners, a reopening, a closure, and several renovations, the relic of a park are for sale.

RE/Max Realtor, Kerry Mears told 13 News why the owners decided it was best to sell the venue.

“They just think it’s in their best interest to go ahead and sell it and try to let either somebody continue it as it is or, you know, change it to something else that would be great for Cave City.”

Mears also adds, “I’ve heard from a lot of people that they hope that someone will continue with this Guntown, it’s a great location, it’s right on the corner of the highway of 65, so there’s tons of traffic.”

If you’re interested in looking at more pictures of the property or looking at the cost, click here.

